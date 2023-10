BERLIN - Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut have been put on hold until at least the middle of next month, the German flag carrier said on Friday.

Flights to and from the Lebanese capital are on hold until Nov. 14, while Tel Aviv flights are on hold until Nov. 30, it said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)