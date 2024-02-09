UK shares were muted in early trade on Friday and set for a second straight weekly decline, as a recovery in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology stocks was offset by the losses in insurer Legal & General and specialty chemicals maker Victrex.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.1% by 08:24 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was flat.

Pharma and biotech shares led the gains among sectors, rising 1.1%, after dropping more than 4.4% on Thursday, dragged down by weak results from drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Legal & General dropped 2.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 index, after Citigroup cut its price target on the insurer's stock. The broader life insurance index shed 1.2%.

The chemicals index lost 1.4% after Victrex tumbled 5.1% to the bottom of FTSE 250 on reporting lower first-quarter revenue.

Tesco said it would sell most of its banking operations to lender Barclays for up to 700 million pounds ($883 million). Shares in Britain's biggest retailer advanced 1.2% to the top of FTSE 100, while Barclays slipped 0.3%.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



