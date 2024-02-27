The Kremlin on Tuesday warned that if European members of NATO sent troops to fight in Ukraine then it would make a conflict between Russia and NATO inevitable.

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Monday to European nations sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage as allies agreed to ramp up efforts to deliver more munitions to Kyiv.

Asked about Macron's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that if it came to pass that NATO member troops did fight in Ukraine than talk would have to change to the inevitability of a NATO-Russia conflict.




