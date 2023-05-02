The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Germany's involvement in the Ukraine conflict was growing by the day and that Berlin had no way of ensuring that weapons it had provided to Ukraine would not be used against Russian territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said German-supplied weapons were already being used in the Donbas region, which Russia has declared its own, a step Ukraine and the West have dismissed as illegal. (Reporting by Reuters Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Osborn)



