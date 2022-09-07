Italian retail sales rose 1.3% in July from the month before, data showed on Wednesday, following a 1.1% fall in June. Sales rose 4.2% in unadjusted year-on-year terms in July, ISTAT said.

The data are expressed in value terms and are not adjusted for consumer prices, which increased 8.4% in July from the year earlier, based on Italy's EU-harmonised index (HICP).

ISTAT gave the following data: July June May Mth/Mth change* +1.3 -1.1 +2.1r Yr/yr change** +4.2 +1.3r +6.8 Food sales (m/m) +1.2 +0.4 +1.4r Non-food sales (m/m) +1.3 -2.2 +2.7r *seasonally adjusted **unadjusted r=revised (Reporting by Luca Fratangelo, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)



