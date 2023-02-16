Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 1.067 billion euros ($1.14 billion)in December, compared with a deficit of 1.475 billion euros in the same month of 2021, data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 13.5% year-on-year, while imports increased 7.7% national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a trade deficit of 2.932 billion euros in December, compared with a deficit of 3.698 billion euros in December 2021.

Exports to EU nations in December were up 8.6% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 4.5% in imports. ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Reporting by Luca Fratangelo, editing by Antonella Cinelli)