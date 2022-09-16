Italy posted a trade deficit with the rest of the world of 361 million euros ($359.52 million) in July, compared with a surplus of 8.575 billion euros in the same month of 2021, data showed on Friday.

Exports rose 18% year-on-year, and imports increased 44%, national statistics office ISTAT reported. With European Union countries, Italy registered a July trade surplus of 2.466 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 1.932 billion euros in 2021.

Exports to EU nations in July were up 21.8% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 21.3% in imports. ($1 = 1.0041 euros)

