Ireland's unemployment rate remained at a record low 3.8% in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate last month fell to the level last seen in the early days of the country's so-called Celtic Tiger boom as the economy continued to grow on a wave of investment from foreign multinationals and jobs grew in almost every sector.

Separate data on Wednesday showed that foreign firms added 12,000 jobs so far this year and the country's inward investment agency expects the number of people employed in the sector to increase on a net basis this year despite some job cuts.




