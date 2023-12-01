Ireland's domestic economy did not grow between the second and third quarters of the year, Central Statistics Office data showed on Friday.

With Ireland's large multinational sector often distorting gross domestic product (GDP), officials prefer to use modified domestic demand (MDD) to gauge the strength of the economy. MDD was flat in the third quarter after growing 0.3% in the second quarter and contracting 0.3% in the first. (Writing by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)