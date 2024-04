Ireland's annual consumer price index (CPI) slowed as expected last month to 2.9% from 3.4% in February, Central Statistics Office data showed on Thursday.

The data confirmed inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgage interest costs, fell below 2% for the first time in almost three years after slowing to 1.7%. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sharon Singleton)