Ireland's domestic economy expanded by 1.4% in the first three months of the year compared with the previous three months, while a broader but less reliable measure of GDP expanded by 0.9%, official data showed on Thursday.

With Ireland's large multinational sector often distorting gross domestic product (GDP), officials prefer to use modified domestic demand (MDD) to gauge the strength of the economy. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alex Richardson)