Ireland's core expenditure will rise by 6.1% in 2024 in an overall budget package of 6.4 billion euros ($6.98 billion), according to a source familiar with the process.

Two years ago, the government said it would try to anchor expenditure growth to the growth rate of the economy, at around 5% per year, but suspended that policy this year with a 6.5% increase.

Finance minister Michael McGrath and public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe are expected to publish their Summer Economic Statement on Tuesday, setting out the parameters for spending and tax cuts in October's budget for 2024.

($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



