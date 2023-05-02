Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 61.9 in April from a revised 56 in March, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Tuesday.

It said the April reading came in above both the long-term monthly average of 52.2 and an average reading of 56.1 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Following the stable growth in March, we registered a significant upswing in April," the index publisher said. "Each sub-component of the index increased, with a majority showing expansion."

Production volumes rose from March and were above the 50-point mark, posting its highest reading for the month since 1995. The index of new orders also grew and posted its highest monthly reading since 1995, it said.

Purchase prices increased and still signalled an "intensive increase," it said, with the index staying above the 50-point watershed for the 33rd consecutive month.

Export and import indices both remained in growth territory. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)



