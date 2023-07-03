Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 44.2 in June, from a 57.1 in May, and posted its worst figure ever for that month as demand dropped, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Monday.

The association said the June reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.6 and an average reading of 52.3 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"It is the lowest value recorded for this month," the index publisher said.

The demand component posted a 21.7 point decrease, showing a contraction for the first time in almost three years, the publisher said.

Production volumes declined from May but remained above the 50-point mark.

Export and import indices both remained in growth territory. (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori)



