Greece's current account deficit shrank in November compared with the same month last year, helped by increased tourism and weaker imports, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

Central bank data showed the current account deficit was 3.3 billion euros ($3.59 billion) in November, down from a deficit of 3.9 billion euros in the same month of 2022.

Tourism receipts rose by 19% to 401 million euros as foreign arrivals increased by 27.5% year on year, Bank of Greece data showed.

Exports dropped by 11.4% year on year while imports dropped by 16.8%, the data showed.

General government receipts dropped to 20.1 million euros in November, down from 46 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)




