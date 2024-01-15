Greece has begun preparations for the sale of 30% stake in Athens International Airport through an initial public offering (IPO) and separate agreements with shareholders AviaAlliance and the Copelouzos family, Athens International Airport said on Monday.

The listing is expected to take place in February, subject to regulatory approvals.

Deutsche Bank is a senior joint bookrunner and Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are joint coordinators for the offering. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by David Goodman)



