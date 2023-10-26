The first Global Gateway Forum opened in Brussels Wednesday bringing together over 40 high-level Government representatives, financial institutions and business representatives to discuss the world's investment needs, debate solutions and seal new deals.

The panel discussions on the first day of the Forum focused on green energy and hydrogen, research and education, critical raw materials and transport corridors, and several agreements and announcements were made, said an European Commission statement tonight.

President von der Leyen opened the Forum, and stated: "The fate of present and future generations depends, more than ever before, on the quality and quantity of the infrastructure that connects us all".

She noted that the Global Gateway is Europe's largest global investment programme ever.

"Global Gateway is about giving choices to countries - better choices. Because for many countries around the world, investment options are not only limited, but they all come with a lot of small print, and sometimes with a very high price" she noted.

However, analysts here opine that the Global Gateway initiative is intended to boost EU's influence around the world and is seen as a counterweight to China's Belt and Road initiative.

