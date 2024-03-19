Germany and its allies need to send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin of their support for Ukraine and that countries should not be scared of their neighbours even if they are stronger, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media event, Scholz also criticised what he said were "embarrassing" and "ridiculous" debates within Germany about whether the country was doing enough to support Kyiv.

However, he sidestepped questions about whether Germany would equip Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles. (Reporting by Matthias Williams Editing by Miranda Murray)



