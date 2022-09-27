Germany has been working on more import routes for gas from European neighbours to offset lacking Russian gas pipeline supply, said the country's energy regulator on Tuesday.

"It is about diversification, we must strengthen those links," Klaus Mueller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, said during the Handelsblatt Gas Summit.

More gas was arriving from Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and France, he said, adding that together with energy savings and fast-filling inventories, this should equip especially industry against short supply scenarios. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)



