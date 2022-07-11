French President Emmanuel Macron will announce later on Monday a 5 billion euro ($5.06 billion) investment plan to boost the country's microelectronics and semiconductor sector, said Macron's office.

Macron's department added that he would also visit the Crolles site of the new STMicroelectronics and Global Foundries plant. His department said the Crolles site represented an investment of more than 5.7 billion, without specifying the currency to which it referred.

($1 = 0.9876 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)



