Four people were injured and scores of buildings damaged in multiple attacks by Ukraine on the Belgorod region, the governor of the southern Russian region that borders Ukraine said on Tuesday.

At least six Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Yakovlevsky district in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app. Two people were injured there with shrapnel wounds, he added.

Another person was injured after a drone was downed over the city of Belgorod, which is the administrative centre of the Belgorod region, and another woman was injured in one of the region's villages, Gladkov said.

He said that scores of buildings and cars across the region were damaged.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour in 2022.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Michael Perry)



