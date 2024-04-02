PHOTO
The shooting at a primary school in Finland on Tuesday was deeply shocking, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a post on social media X. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a post on social media
PHOTO
