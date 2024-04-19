European stocks dropped on Friday to their lowest levels in more than one month after a ramp-up in Middle East conflict spooked investors across the globe, while shares of L'Oreal rose as the French cosmetic giant trounced estimates for quarterly sales.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.6%, as of 0714 GMT, and has lost 1.6% so far this week. The benchmark index was on track for its biggest weekly drop since last October, if losses hold.

Indexes across major European economies such as Germany , France, Italy and Spain dropped between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran kept investors on edge on concerns that a spike in commodity prices could fuel inflation and push back a highly anticipated June interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.

Offsetting the glum mood, shares in L'Oreal rose 5.1% after the beauty company posted a nearly 10% rise in first-quarter sales on a like-for-like basis.

The broader personal & household goods sector gained 0.4%.

Shares of Sodexo rose 3.6% after the food caterer forecast its 2024 organic revenue growth at the top of its 6%-8% range and also posted half-year sales broadly in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



