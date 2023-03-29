PHOTO
European stocks get tech lift, UBS climbs on naming Ermotti as new CEO
The benchmark STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0705 GMT, in line with the gains in Asian equities
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.