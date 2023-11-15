European stocks rose on Wednesday as investors cheered slowing inflation across major economies, bolstering bets of an end to central bank policy tightening.

Just a day after a benign U.S. inflation report supported views that the Federal Reserve may be done raising rates, fresh data showed British inflation also cooled by more than expected in October.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.5% by 0810 GMT, while UK's FTSE 100 rose 1%. Both the indexes hit their highest in around a month.

Miners led sectoral gains, with a 1% advance, tracking higher metal prices.

Experian jumped 4.2% after the world's largest credit data company reported a higher half-yearly profit, while Swiss eye-care company Alcon dropped 7.2% after posting lower-than-expected third-quarter sales and narrowing its full-year outlook. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)



