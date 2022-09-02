Euro zone industrial producer price growth accelerated in July, indicating a continued build-up in price pressures that will likely keep pushing consumer prices higher for months to come, Eurostat data showed on Friday.

Producer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 37.9% in July from 36% a month earlier, beating expectations for a 35.8% rise, on a continued surge in energy costs.

On the month, prices rose by 4.0%, following a 1.3% increase in June.

Historically, producer price growth only loosely correlated with consumer inflation but the relationship between the two has become closer during the recent price surge and Friday's figures are likely to foreshadow more pain for the bloc's households.

Consumer inflation in the euro area accelerated to 9.1% in August, Eurostat said earlier, and a peak is seen around 10% close to the turn of the year.

Producer price growth was driven by a 97% jump in energy sector costs but prices across industry excluding energy were still up 15.1%

Durable goods prices rose 9.8% while non-durable consumer goods were up 13.8%. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Gareth Jones)