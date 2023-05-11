Key EU lawmakers on Thursday agreed on some amendments in draft rules on artificial intelligence to rein in generative AI such as ChatGPT while a proposed ban on facial surveillance could set up a clash with EU countries.

Following the deal by two European Parliament committees in charge of the issue, the plenary will now vote on the draft next month, after which lawmakers will finalise details with EU countries and the European Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)



