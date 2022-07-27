Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld a European Union ban on Russian state-controlled media outlet Russia Today imposed in March due to its systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Grand Chamber of the General Court dismisses RT France's application for annulment of acts of the Council, adopted following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, temporarily prohibiting that organisation from broadcasting content," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The case is T-125/22. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)



Reuters