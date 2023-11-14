The Dutch economy shrank 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter as companies scaled back investments and exports fell, a first estimate published by Statistics Netherlands showed on Tuesday.

The euro zone's fifth largest economy shrank for the third quarter in a row following a contraction of around 0.5% over the first six months of 2023, after a strong post-pandemic boom in the previous two years.

Investments dropped 1.8% on a quarterly basis, as companies spent less on new machines, transport and buildings.

Exports were down 1.6% on lower international demand for both goods and services, while Dutch imports dropped more than 2%.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Ed Osmond)



