Protesting farmers have blocked several border crossings between Belgium and The Netherlands, Belgian and Dutch traffic centres said on social media platform X on Friday.

The border crossing in the direction of Antwerp, Belgium's second-biggest city and home to Europe's second-biggest port, is one of the blocked crossings.

Local media reported most protesters came from Belgium, and some of them are Dutch. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Varun H K)