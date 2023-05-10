Czech government parties have agreed the overall framework for a budget-savings package to cut the 2024 deficit and will fine-tune details before presenting the plans on Thursday, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Wednesday.

Stanjura said a deficit reduction target of 70 billion crowns ($3.30 billion) for next year, flagged earlier, still stood but that overall savings and revenue increases must be higher as spending on defence grows next year. ($1 = 21.2420 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)



