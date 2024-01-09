The Czech central bank can halt or accelerate its interest rate easing cycle started in December any time, depending on economic developments, governing board member Jan Prochazka told Czech Radio in an interview released on Tuesday.

Prochazka said the board would look at January repricing by companies and service providers, at changes in energy tariffs, and development of economic recovery when guiding the main repo rate further down from the current 6.57%.

"As indicated in our communication, we have started cycle, we can halt it at any time, we can accelerate it at any time," Prochazka said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)



