Bulgaria's producer prices jumped by 12.5% on a monthly basis in August after an increase of 8% a month earlier, boosted by a surge in energy costs, the statistics office data showed on Friday.

Producer prices rose by 68.2% on an annual basis in August, driven by energy prices which have soared across the European Union since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the West responded with sweeping sanctions, data showed.

Prices of gas, electricity and heating rose by 26.2% on the month in August. Mining industry prices increased by 5.3%, while processing industry dropped by 1.1% month-on-month in August.

The broader index of producer prices, including prices on the local market and for Bulgarian products sold internationally rose 8.7% in August from the previous month and registered 50.3% increase year-on-year (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



