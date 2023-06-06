British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, visiting Ukraine on Tuesday, blamed the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine on Russia's invasion.

"I’ve heard reports of the explosion on the dam and the risk of flooding. It’s too early to make any kind of meaningful assessment of the details. But it’s worth remembering that the only reason this is an issue at all is because of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine," he told Reuters.

"We’ll continue to assess the developing situation, but the best thing Russia could do now is withdraw their troops immediately.”

(Reporting by Stefaniia Bern, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



