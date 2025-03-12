British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that while he was disappointed that UK steel and aluminium exports to the U.S. were now subject to tariffs, London was negotiating a trade deal with all options on the table.

"I'm disappointed to see global tariffs in relation to steel and aluminium, but we will take a pragmatic approach," he told parliament on Wednesday.

"We are ... negotiating an economic deal which covers and will include tariffs if we succeed, but we will keep all options on the table."

(Reporting by Muvija M, Writing by Sarah Young, Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)