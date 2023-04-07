Airbus deliveries fell by 9% to 11% to 127 jets in the first quarter, underscoring pressure on global supply chains, industry sources told Reuters.

Deliveries were down 11% from an industrial total of 142 physical deliveries in the same period last year, or down 9% compared with an adjusted year-ago total of 140.

Airbus in the first quarter delivered 11 wide-body jets including 5 A350s, and 10 small A220 jets, the sources said. Airbus declined comment ahead of a release due on April 11. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)



