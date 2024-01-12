Aerospace is hiring more workers and expanding capacity to secure its production plans as demand returns to pre-COVID levels, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Friday.

"There is more demand than supply. We are looking for more speed and capacity," Faury said.

Faury was speaking at a news conference in his capacity as head of France's GIFAS aerospace association.

The industry in France will recruit 20,000 to 25,000 workers this year, he added.

