This year will be the hottest in recorded history after November became the sixth record-breaking month in a row, Europe's climate monitor said Wednesday, piling pressure on the COP28 talks to act on climate change.

"The extraordinary global November temperatures, including two days warmer than 2C above pre-industrial (levels), mean that 2023 is the warmest year in recorded history," said Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.