ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The UAE has joined the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy (Ocean Panel), a group of heads of state advocating for sustainable management of the ocean.

The UAE is the first country in the MENA region to join the panel and was invited on the basis of its climate and biodiversity leadership.

The announcement was made on 25th September when world leaders and representatives of the panel’s 18 other members convened at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York City.

Founded in 2018 and co-chaired by Norway and Palau, the Ocean Panel recognizes that the ocean, the world’s largest ecosystem, is in a state of emergency due to climate change, pollution, and overfishing.

To reverse these trends, members are committing to sustainably manage 100% of the ocean areas within their national jurisdictions and to support a global target to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has been appointed the UAE’s Sherpa and High-Level Representative to the Ocean Panel.

Al Mubarak said that protecting the ocean will help solve several key challenges facing humanity. “A healthy ocean is key to sustaining life on our blue planet. It is the world's largest ecosystem, regulates the climate, and supplies valuable resources,” said Al Mubarak, who is also UN Climate Change High Level Champion for the leadership team of COP28 UAE.

She highlighted the UAE's commitment to the Ocean Panel, and to working alongside global partners to enhance the protection of nature and support sustainable development for ocean-dependent communities.

According to Al Mubarak, the benefits of managing the ocean and its marine ecosystems sustainably go beyond the achievement of biodiversity goals. Protecting the ocean will help to reduce levels of greenhouse emissions, while also supporting sustainable livelihoods around the globe.

“The Ocean Panel is a unique global initiative, mobilizing political leadership and driving multi-stakeholder action towards a sustainable ocean economy. To truly succeed, we must align and integrate efforts across key global frameworks, such as the Global Biodiversity Framework's ambitious 30x30 target, the SDGs, and the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C degree goal. This synergy will unlock critical co-benefits for biodiversity, climate resilience and long-term economic prosperity,” said Al Mubarak.

This message is particularly relevant to the Arabian Gulf, one of the world’s warmest seas which is set to become even hotter due to climate change. Besides the increasing water temperatures, climate change is also expected to contribute to higher salinity and decreasing oxygen levels in the Gulf.

“The UAE borders two distinct marine bodies, the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, said Al Mubarak. “Sustainable management would involve a host of measures to protect and support biodiversity but also to promote sustainable use of the ocean and create value for current and future generations.”

As a member of the Ocean Panel, the UAE will draft and implement a Sustainable Ocean Plan. The plan can include measures such as marine spatial planning, integrated coastal management, the establishment of marine protected areas, and strategic investments in emerging sectors.

Besides its co-chairs and its newest member, the Ocean Panel includes Australia, Canada, Chile, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, Norway, Palau, Portugal, Seychelles, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Together, these 19 nations represent 50% of the world’s coastlines, 21% of the world’s fisheries, and 23% of the world’s shipping fleet.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome the United Arab Emirates to the Ocean Panel at a time when momentum is growing toward 100% sustainable ocean management.” said Ocean Panel Co-chair and President of Palau His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr. “We know we cannot achieve a sustainable ocean economy if some areas of the ocean are managed sustainably while other areas are left open to exploitation. This is another step toward our 100% goal and safeguarding the ocean for generations to come.”

“As the Ocean Panel continues to make progress toward a sustainable ocean economy, I am happy to see others take up this initiative for a more prosperous future for both people and planet.” said Ocean Panel Co-chair and Norway Prime Minister, His Excellency Jonas Gahr Støre. “I look forward to working with the United Arab Emirates, who have already shown strong commitment to the ocean, and to continue the work towards 100% sustainable ocean management.”

On 25th September, the 19 members of the Ocean Panel launched the “100% Alliance”, a new initiative urging all coastal and ocean states to join them in committing to the sustainable management of all ocean areas under national jurisdiction. The initiative seeks ambitious global action towards the next UN Ocean Conference (co-hosted by France and Costa Rica) in Nice, June 2025, and beyond.

The UAE will also host the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will include a review of progress and new announcements on ocean commitments.