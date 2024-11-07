Sotheby’s, the global leader in fine art and secondary market luxury, is set to make its Saudi debut – an unprecedented event that will mark the first ever international auction in the kingdom’s history - at the historic Diriyah, the Birthplace of the Kingdom and home to a Unesco Heritage Site.

Titled Origins, the sale will take place on February 8 next year, offering an array of Sotheby’s global offerings for new and seasoned collectors.

The two-part evening auction will comprise a sale of fine art by both home-grown Saudi artists alongside the leading names in international art history, as well as a showcase of all that luxury encompasses, including jewellery, watches, cars, sports memorabilia and handbags.

Prior to the sale, the contents of Origins will be showcased in a free, public exhibition, open from 1 – 8 February, in a week-long celebration of art, luxury and culture.

Charles F. Stewart, Sotheby’s Chief Executive Officer: "This is a very dynamic time for culture in Saudi Arabia. Sotheby’s has been active in the Kingdom for a number of years now and we’ve witnessed the blossoming of the cultural scene with great interest."

"In committing to a physical presence in Riyadh, we’re supporting the enrichment of the artistic landscape of the country, which will empower the large youth demographic of Saudi. This is an important milestone in our relationship with the Kingdom, and we look forward to hosting our inaugural auction to mark the occasion, fittingly in a historic location of such immense cultural significance," he stated.

The auction and exhibition will be staged in the historic Diriyah, the ancestral heart of the nation, where the First Saudi State was inaugurated just under two decades before Sotheby’s was established in 1744.

Today, Diriyah is at the centre of the Kingdom’s evolution into a world-class cultural hub, and has played host to a plethora of dynamic, vibrant and high-profile events since its opening whilst remaining deeply committed to conservation efforts.

Welcoming the announcement, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "We are proud and honored to be the venue to host Sotheby’s first ever international art auction in Saudi Arabia. I can think of no more appropriate venue than a place that celebrates three centuries of cultural excellence to welcome such a prestigious company to the Kingdom."

"Diriyah Company has already had the privilege of working with Sotheby’s International Realty in promoting the first release of The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah, and I am sure this will be one of many more similar collaborations in the future," he stated.

Ashkan Baghestani, Sotheby’s Head of Sale & Contemporary Art Specialist: “We wanted to inaugurate our official new home in Saudi Arabia with a taste of what Sotheby’s can bring to the doorsteps of both those who have started their own collections, and others who are about to enter this world for the first time."

"As such, we wanted this first sale both to serve as an introduction to our offering and to embody the cross-category spirit we pride ourselves on curating,"he stated.

The auction follows Sotheby’s official incorporation in Saudi Arabia at the end of last year, and will be complemented by the opening of an office in Riyadh landmark Al Faisaliah Tower (designed by Norman Foster and famous for being the first skyscraper built in the country).

Together, this marks the next step in Sotheby’s continued and long-term commitment to the region, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).