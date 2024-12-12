Leaders of the largest global event companies will convene in Riyadh this month for the International MICE Summit (IMS24), joining government and business leaders from across the Kingdom and around the world.

They will explore investment opportunities in the G20’s fastest-growing Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), IMS24 will take place from December 15 to 17 in Riyadh. In addition to a robust speaker and events schedule, announcements from 10 of the most prominent industry organisations will be featured.

Headline speakers at the event include Lord Carter, Group CEO, Informa PLC; Brian Brittain, COO, RX Global; Stefan Rummel, CEO, Messe Munich; Lisa Hannant, CEO, Clarion Events; and Wolfram Diener, CEO, Messe Dusseldorf.

“This summit underscores the importance of the Middle East as the emerging global hub of the MICE sector and Saudi Arabia’s position at the centre of that transformation. The kingdom’s unique combination of giga-project investment, global marquee events, and a surging tourism sector, make it a compelling destination for business tourism,” said Fahd Al-Rasheed, Chairman of SCEGA and the host of IMS 24.

“IMS24 will showcase the unprecedented investment opportunities that Saudi Arabia offers the global MICE industry, alongside the latest technologies and innovations that will drive the industry forward over the coming decades,” added Al-Rasheed.

Organised around six thematic pillars, the summit will explore trends and opportunities in areas including talent and skill development, the economic impacts of MICE business models, borderless events, and MICE sustainability practices.

The summit’s Collaboration Hub will highlight investment opportunities and incentives in the Kingdom's booming MICE sector, bringing together investors, event organizers, tourism operators, event management companies, and government leaders to shape the future of the sector in the Kingdom and beyond.

IMS24 will also feature innovation clusters that will showcase new technologies, and opportunities to engage in discussions with KSA government leaders.

The MICE sector in Saudi Arabia expanded by 15 percent between 2022 and 2023, reaching almost 17,000 events last year. Over the next eight years, Saudi Arabia expects to see the number of business visitors increase 2.6 times from 3.1 million in 2019 to eight million in 2030, attracted by headline events including the World Energy Congress, Future Investment Initiative, World Defense Show, Smart Cities Forum, Future Minerals Forum, LEAP, and the Future Aviation Forum, and Expo 2030.

Also on the calendar are global sporting events including the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the Esports Olympics, and the AFC Winter Games.

The three-day International MICE Summit will take place at Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City (MISK) in Riyadh.

