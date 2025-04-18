The federal government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment towards strengthening social welfare systems, empowering communities, and improving the quality of care for vulnerable individuals across Nigeria. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yakubu Kofamarta who gave the assurance while delivering the keynote address at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for Kano State Social Workers held in Kano State, expressed optimism that the workshop will be “a turning point in strengthening the social work profession in Nigeria.” The two-day workshop was organized with a view to equip Social Workers in the State with knowledge, skills and the resources necessary to address working challenges for Social Workers ranging from poverty, gender based violence to the child protection issues and humanitarian crises. He said: “As you are aware, Social Work is a helping profession and equally the heart of any nation’s progress. They serve as a foundation for inclusion, empowerment, and social justice. “However, in an increasingly complex world with rising social and economic challenges—ranging from poverty and gender-based violence to child protection issues and humanitarian crises—it is imperative that we equip our frontline officers —with the knowledge, skills, ane resources necessary to address the evolving needs effectively. “As Social Workers, as well as Assistant Caregivers, you play a crucial role in ensuring that government policies and programmes are not just well designed but effectively implemented to reach those who need them most. Whether you are involved in child welfare, community empowerment, elder care, or rehabilitation services, your work directly impacts the quality of life of countless individuals and families. “However, despite the nobility of your work, it comes with immense challenges. The ever-growing demand for social services, the emotional weight of handling vulnerable populations, and the need to navigate complex cases require continuous training, innovation, and professional development. “That is why this capacity-building workshop is not just another training, it is a strategic investment in you, the dedicated professionals who serve as the backbone of our nation’s humanitarian sector. “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction is deeply committed to promoting policies and initiatives that support social welfare, protect the vulnerable, and empower communities. “Some of our ongoing efforts in this regard include: ensuring and supporting the Inauguration of the Nigerian Council for Social Work (Establishment) Act, 2022; expanding Social Protection Programs to ensure that the most vulnerable Nigerians have access to critical support services; strengthening Community Development Initiatives to create self reliant, resilient, and empowered communities; enhancing capacity-building Efforts to ensure that frontline workers, like yourselves, are well-trained and well-equipped to deliver high-quality services as well as advancing Child and Elderly Care Services by integrating modern caregiving approaches and community-based support systems. “We understand that without a skilled and motivated workforce, even the best policies will not achieve their desired impact. This is why continuous learning, upskilling, and professional development are among the ministry’s top priorities. “Consequently, the role you play in uplifting communities, protecting vulnerable populations, and fostering sustainable development cannot be overemphasized. You are the agents of change, and your impact extends far beyond individual cases—it contributes to the overall well-being and progress of our society.” The technical sessions held during the workshop focused on: development on Social Work profession in Nigeria; Social Work Regulatory Act, mainstreaming the principles, ethics, value and techniques of Social Works as well as phycological support in the treatment of cases of post-traumatic stress disorder in Nigeria. The Permanent Secretary in his opening remarks opined that “this gathering reflects our commitment to strengthening social welfare systems, empowering communities and improving the quality of care for vulnerable individuals in Nigeria He further posited that“without a skilled and motivated workforce, even the best policies will not achieve their desired impact. This is why continuous learning, up skilling and professional development are among the ministries top priorities.” On her part, Commissioner for Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Disabled, Hajia Amina Abdullah noted that “our commitment to social development is not simply a duty; it’s a profound responsibility that sharpen the life of children and disabled and other vulnerable groups in our communities.” Hajiya Abdullahi who was represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Mohammed Iliyasu tasked all the participants on the need to improve on their existing skills, modify their impacts and find creative solutions that have the potential to transform lives.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).