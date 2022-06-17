Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and Ukraine were mostly steady on Friday morning, while eastward flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline rose, operator data showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea had eased to 29,378,695 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0740 GMT, from around 30,000,000 kWh/h late on Thursday.

Flows were in line with nominations, or requests for gas, which were at 29,385,138 kWh/h.

Supply via the pipeline will remain limited to around 67 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, which equates to around 30,414,741 kWh/h, due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada, Gazprom has said.

The pipeline will also undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when there are usually no flows.

Supply to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 mcm per day on Friday, down from 42.5 mcm on Thursday, Gazprom said.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm per day, unchanged from Thursday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland rose to 5,120,311 kWh/h on Friday morning, from around 4,475,000 kWh/h on Thursday, the data showed.

