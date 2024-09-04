ISLAMABAD,-- At least five children died in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, while four people lost their lives in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province in last 24 hours as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc countrywide, said officials on Tuesday.

The head of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority's (PDMA) control room, Younus Mengal told media that a new spell of rain entered Balochistan a day ago and was expected to continue until tonight in 22 districts. The PDMA official confirmed that 11 Balochistan districts have been declared calamity-hit as of yet, where the authority's aid efforts were underway.

Over 39 people, including 19 children and five women, have lost their lives in Balochistan in rain-related incidents since July, said PDMA. Some 895 houses have been completely damaged while more than 14,000 have been partially damaged during the period.

Meanwhile, four people lost their lives as heavy rainfalls lashed parts of KPK during the last 24 hours, a report issued by PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shahzad said. According to PDMA, three persons died after a bus was struck by a landslide in Upper Kohistan, while a minor was struck by lightning in Malakand District.

