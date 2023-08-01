Dubai, UAE – Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the Middle East’s premier international wholesale powerhouse, has recently formed a strategic wholesale international agreement with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).

The partnership guarantees exceptional voice, messaging, and data roaming services powered by advanced 5G technology connectivity, an official statement said.

The collaboration is expected to significantly improve the customer experience for ZOI and du end-users across two continents. The partnership aims to expand and enhance international roaming services across nine countries – the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and South Sudan.

“This agreement between two innovative entities further demonstrates our commitment to transforming the business and creating synergies while extending our reach and capabilities to provide the highest quality services to our customers,” said Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI.

“By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that we can deliver enhanced connectivity and convenience for customers in the UAE and across ZOI’s operational countries.”

du CEO Fahad al Hassawi commented, “The partnership between ZOI and du signifies a pivotal move in our joint pursuit of providing exceptional telecommunication services to our valued customers.

“With the substantial roaming traffic exchange in the UAE, our collaboration enables us to harness each other’s unique strengths, positioning us at the forefront of shaping the future of roaming. This partnership is dedicated to delivering a seamless and effortless experience for travellers throughout the region, surpassing their expectations and setting new industry standards.”

The partnership with du marks a significant milestone in the consolidation of Zain and Omantel’s wholesale business through ZOI, aimed at achieving group synergies and creating value for partners.

ZOI is revolutionising the wholesale telecommunications sector by offering a unique proposition that combines the strengths of both parties to deliver unparalleled service and support to customers worldwide.

It further solidifies ZOI’s position as the only truly pan-regional network connecting all countries in the Middle East to a vast international network and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to meet the increasing demands of wholesale customers.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

