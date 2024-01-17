In support of their joint vision to invest in the digital and tech capabilities of young people in Kuwait, Zain and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) – a center of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) have announced that they are joining the Kuwait National Robotics Competition 2024 as Strategic Partners. The competition is organized by the Computer Science Department, College of Science, Kuwait University from 2-3 March.

The exciting competition, to be hosted by Kuwait University’s Conferences Center in Shadadiya, comes in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Kuwait Technical College (KTC), and private sector supporters. The initiative is a successful result of direct and active collaboration between the public and private sectors to empower the next generation of innovators in Kuwait.

This partnership comes under the umbrella of Innovation Nation, the initiative under which all of Zain’s innovation and entrepreneurship programs fall, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) areas. The initiative mainly targets young people and entrepreneurs and aims to foster a digitally capable generation.

The Kuwait National Robotics Competition targets middle school, high school, and university-level students, and features a rich and comprehensive program to develop various technical skills related to building, assembling, and programing robotics. The initiative uses a unique combination of theoretical lessons and practical exercises, and also focuses on invaluable personal skills like teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

The competition features three levels, each designed for a specific age group. The middle school level centers around the basics of robotics and programming and encourages young minds to explore and innovate. The high school level brings a more advanced platform that pushes the boundaries of creativity, technical skills, and teamwork. The university level is the most advanced, with theoretical and practical skills put to the test. Each level has its special rules and challenges for a unique and informative experience for everyone.

This competition represents an important step towards fostering creativity and empowering Kuwait’s next generation of technology leaders and innovators. In addition, the winning teams in the Kuwait National Robotics Competition will represent the State of Kuwait in the upcoming global VEX Robotics Competition to be held in the United States in April.

This announcement adds to the long list of programs and initiatives presented and supported by Zain and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity under their strategic partnership that kicked-off last year. The partnership focuses on a number of strategic pillars and sustainable goals like supporting tech innovation, empowering entrepreneurs and startups, encouraging creativity, investing in the digital skills of young people, and more.

