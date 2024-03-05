GENEVA - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that malnutrition in northern Gaza was "particularly extreme."

"The situation is particularly extreme in northern Gaza," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza and the West Bank.

He said that 1 in 6 children under two years of age were acutely malnourished in northern Gaza.

"This was in January. So the situation is likely to be greater today," Peeperkorn added.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)