AMMAN — The 17th edition of World Cyber Security Summit will be held on August 15-16 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amman under the patronage of Prime Minister Bisher Al Khaswaneh, and supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan.

The World Cyber Security Summit is part of a global series brought to Jordan by Trescon, a global business events and consulting firm that specialises in hosting future-tech events across the world, according to a statement from the company.

The World Cyber Security Summit aims to provide a platform to conduct debates and deliberations on cyber security strategies.

The summit will host more than 300+ C level attendees, including government officials, chief information security officers, chief information officers, CEOs and technology leaders from enterprises and government agencies in Jordan to meet, network, and engage with global cyber security experts and technology innovators over the course of two days.

Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Commissioner Belal Hafnawi said: “The importance of cyber security is being increased and it is not an option for companies and organisations, and having the advanced defence in place is required for critical infrastructure and data. Sensitive data and information protection is the source of trust in organisations.”

Abdulrahman Al Nimari, VP - Cybersecurity from Saudi Arabia, stated: “Remember: Compliance to regulations does not mean you are secure, you must have your own risk driven cyber security programme and strategy that mitigate your own unique risks.”

Haidar Fraihat, Cluster Leader-Statistics, Information Society, and Technology at United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, said: “Corporations can easily fall into the false sense of security syndrome. Illusioned that their precious data is safe, they may tend to drop guard and invest less in enhancing their data security. Realising that data and information is the strategic asset to organisations, perhaps more than financial resources, is of paramount importance to keep your competitive edge, security and even survivability. Feeling secure doesn’t mean you are really secure.”

Mohammed Saleem, founding chairman of Trescon, said: “We’re happy to bring the global series of World Cyber Security Summit to Jordan, with the support of our Strategic Partner, Jordan Cyber Security Awareness Association (JOCSA). We hope this event will be a stepping stone for realising how critical cyber security at this day and age is for organisations in the region.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).