The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that overcrowding in Gaza could spread infectious diseases in the densely populated enclave.

"With severe overcrowding, the risks are increasing for epidemics of respiratory tract infections, acute watery diarrhea, hepatitis, scabies, lice and other diseases," said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

