DUBAI - PwC Middle East yesterday at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 introduced the Global Ministers Survey, highlighting the perspectives of 50 government ministers from across the globe on the key challenges and opportunities that they face in maximising public value and impact.

For over a decade, PwC Middle East, one of the world's largest professional services firms, has collaborated with WGS to showcase government innovation and best practices through its knowledge partnership. The firm has long supported the "Best Minister Award" to recognise excellence in public service.

Now in its 11th year, WGS serves as the single, most significant global platform for governments and their stakeholders worldwide, uniting leaders, innovators, policymakers and experts to collaboratively address global challenges shaping the future of governments.

Discussing PwC Middle East's partnership with WGS, Hani Ashkar, PwC Territory Senior Partner, Middle East Region, said, "As we navigate through an era of unprecedented global change and disruption, it is imperative that our governments evolve, steering societies into a sustainable, digital future. This summit serves as a unique platform for public and private sector leaders to come together to collaborate, exchange insights and showcase the advancements and prepare leaders for a new tomorrow."

PwC Middle East held a press conference on the opening day of the summit, where it emphasised the necessity for governments to evolve towards a sustainable and digital future. The conference delved into pivotal topics including the role of citizen-centric solutions in government transformation, insights on Gen AI and technological advancements in the public sector, as well as key findings from the Global Minister's Survey.

Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Deputy Managing Director of the WGS Organisation, said: "To effectively shape better governments for the future, it is important to garner insights on the current landscape and share experiences as well as best practices. WGS' partnership with PwC Middle East is an important pillar of the summit, providing important insights and knowledge for delegates to leverage in their conversations.

"The insights of the first Global Ministers Survey in addition to the two reports issued yesterday serve as tools for furthering the discussions that will take place during the summit and beyond."

Industry experts and senior leadership from PwC Middle East will participate across various panel discussions at the three-day event to share their insights on critical global issues. PwC Middle East is unveiling three papers during the summit, including the "Future of Crime", which delves into technology's pivotal role in preventing and combating future crime. The paper envisions a safer society empowered by technology, emphasising the need for data security, tech trends, infrastructure, talent and research investment.

A second paper, titled "Advances in Healthcare" highlights the transformative potential of regenerative medicine (RM) and gene therapy in healthcare. While these fields have become routine in specialised journals, governments and healthcare providers should not underestimate their significance. Two key trends – escalating healthcare costs and rapid advancements in digital technologies – emphasise the need for immediate government action.

The paper highlights that governments must invest in RM and gene therapy, balancing initial R&D costs against long-term cost benefits, and emphasises the need for governments to adopt tech-driven approaches to healthcare.

Moreover, the third paper addressing Family Business Succession Planning highlights the significance of supporting family businesses in the Middle East to ensure profitable growth and harmony across multiple generations. Governments in the region, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are prioritising support for family businesses to capitalise on growth opportunities in non-oil sectors, fostering growth and connectivity in key industries like finance, tourism, and technology.

Commenting on PwC's participation in the summit, Rami Nazer, EMEA Government & Public Sector Leader at PwC, stated, "Trust remains a crucial focus for governments around the world. Through our collaboration with WGS, we continue to celebrate outstanding public service that positively impacts citizens' lives. This year, our thought leadership spans topics from the future of crime, urban resilience productivity measure and tools through to regenerative medicine and gene therapy, and is shared in the spirit of pioneering innovation to better society. In addition to supporting the Best Minister Award, this year, together, we will release the initial findings of a flagship report surveying global government ministers on the key trends shaping the future of government."

More than 4,000 participants from the public and private sectors will participate in 110 interactive sessions at WGS 2024, including 200 speakers from 85 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations, including the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League.

It will also welcome eight Nobel prize laureates and provide a platform for 23 ministerial meetings with more than 300 ministers. In partnership with a select group of knowledge partners, the summit will launch more than 25 strategic reports, focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.